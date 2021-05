Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 9.9 percent year on year to PLN 5,805.72 (EUR 1,286) in April 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Thursday.

In monthly terms, the average wage fell by 2.1 percent.

April’s corporate employment increased by 0.9 percent year on year, and remained unchanged from the previous month at 6,316,900.