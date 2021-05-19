Gov’t to introduce minimum wage in healthcare

The government approved the project of the Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, on the introduction of a minimum wage in healthcare. A total of PLN 4 bn (EUR 883 mln) is to be spent on this goal within six months.

The project will cause salaries of less paid employees to surge significantly.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health, said that the project guarantees a minimum salary for healthcare workers. Nurses with a bachelor’s degree will now belong to the same earning group as nurses with higher education.

“In the case of the lowest-earned groups, such as attendants, this is an average salary increase of EUR 155, while in the case of physiotherapists, it is an average salary increase of EUR 220,” said Mr Andrusiewicz, adding that these groups of healthcare workers have been ignored for a long time in terms of pay rises.

The government announced that the draft adopted today would be sent to the parliament as a matter of urgency.