Employees prioritise remote work and flexible working hours

“54 percent of employees said they would consider leaving their job if they are not given flexibility regarding “where” and “when” they would work,” according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey published on Wednesday.

87 percent of respondents regard choosing their own workspace as important, while 88 percent point to flexible working hours.

Employees were also asked whether flexible working hours or the ability to choose where they perform work are more important. “54 percent chose flexibility regarding working hours, while 40 percent said that ability to choose the place where they perform work is more important,” the research stated. According to the survey, “76 percent of respondents are satisfied with their current job, and 93 percent will probably stay in their current job for the next 12 months”.

After the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, every fifth respondent (22 percent) wants to work from office, while 26 percent of respondents would like to work remotely. 14 percent would prefer to work remotely or in a hybrid mode.

67 pct of respondents would like to return to moderate or even intensive business trips. For comparison, a year ago such declarations were made only by 49 pct of respondents.

One in three respondents noticed the negative impact of the pandemic and remote work on the organisational culture of the company. On the other hand, nearly half of the respondents believe that the organisational culture has improved during the pandemic.