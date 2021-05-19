Poles divided over president’s performance approval

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poles are evenly divided when it comes assessing the performance of President Andrzej Duda, with 45 percent saying he is doing a good job and 44 percent claiming the opposite, a CBOS May poll shows.

The president’s ratings improved from the previous month with 1 percentage point more support and 3 percentage points less critics. In the latest survey, 11 percent did not have an opinion on his performance.

Analysing the president’s backing, CBOS observed that Duda is positively assessed mainly by supporters of the ruling conservative United Right coalition, and Church goers.

“Notably, they are also older respondents (55+), those with primary or basic vocational education, village residents, farm workers, unqualified workers and those with low income per capita,” CBOS added.

The parliament gets lower ratings, with the performance of the Sejm, the lower house, being viewed positively by just 26 percent of respondents, and negatively by 57 percent.

The Sejm’s negative ratings dropped by 3 percentage points from the previous month and the positive responses increased by 2 percentage points, while 17 percent had no opinion.

The operation of the upper house, the Senate, is praised by 31 percent of Poles and criticised by 45 percent.

The Senate lost 1 percentage point in positive ratings compared to April while the house’s negative assessment remained unchanged.

CBOS ran the survey on a representative sample of 1,163 adult Poles on May 6-16, 2021.