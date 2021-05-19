Majority of Poles use social media at work at least once a week: report

According to a study by Pracuj.pl, almost 2/3 of working age Poles (63 percent) use social media at least once a week during work. In turn, 15 percent of the respondents use it only at that time for business purposes, and nearly half – for both business and private purposes.

In the latest Pracuj.pl report “Digital career evolution,” it is indicated that social media is becoming an increasingly important tool for fulfilling professional duties. They explain that social media can be both a help and a hindrance in the performance of official duties.

The study indicated that 35.5 percent of respondents believe that the use of social media during working hours is prohibited in their company. An identical group of respondents declared that they do not use it at work, and 16 percent of respondents believe a ban on their use would be deployed in an ideal workplace. Another 17.5 percent have not received instructions from management about social media usage during work.

“As the research shows, social media can sometimes simply be an important work tool. Therefore, a full ban on their use is usually a bad choice nowadays, but the employer should clearly articulate the purposes for which the employee should use social channels and why these rules are in place,” Konstancja Zyzik from Grupa Pracuj was quoted as saying in the press release.

Almost half of the respondents (48 percent) expect freedom to use social media at work, and 36 percent are in favour of consenting to use it only for business purposes at that time.

The survey shows that the respondents most often considered social media to be a good tool for building various relationships, such as maintaining contact with colleagues and clients, as well as searching for existing data about companies or job offers. On the other hand, they are less frequently indicated as a good source of current knowledge about the industry or a tool for expanding skills.

Researchers asked Poles who declare that they use social media for business, which channels they had used at work in the last 12 months. A total of 88 percent of respondents mentioned Facebook, followed by YouTube (65 percent), and then Instagram (39 percent). In turn, 18 percent pointed to LinkedIn and Twitter.

The report indicated that social media channels are also used in recruitment. According to a study by Pracuj.pl, 54 percent of Poles use social media to search for job offers. This is the second most important tool for tracking down jobs, after job offer websites, which were used by 72 percent of respondents.