COVID-19: 2,344 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 2,344 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,859,261 including 176,079 still active. The number of active cases increased from 175,788 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 329 new fatalities, of which 74 were due to COVID-19 alone and 255 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 72,250.

According to the ministry, 98,191 people are quarantined and 2,610,932 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 176,079 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 16,372,436 people have been vaccinated, including 11,868,779 with the first dose and 4,794,334 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,377 out of 2,992 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 164,929,390 coronavirus cases, 3,419,966 deaths and 143,915,491 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,774,945, India has the second most with 25,496,330 cases and Brazil third with 15,735,485.