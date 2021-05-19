Over 3,600 babies used milk banks in Poland in 2020

Over 3,600 babies in Poland in 2020 used milk from nearly 400 milk donors, according to the data of the Bank of Women’s Milk Foundation. Wednesday, May 19 is the World Day of Human Milk Donation.

Milk banks are professional laboratories whose goal is to collect, test and distribute breast milk for the most needy patients of neonatology and neonatal intensive care clinics. There are 16 milk bank outlets operating in Poland under the patronage of the Bank of Women’s Milk Foundation, most of which were financed from public funds as part of the “For Life” Programme.

“Every newborn child deprived of access to their biological mother’s milk have the right to be fed naturally, and thus also children given up for adoption, children of women receiving oncological treatment in the perinatal period or after mastectomy,” prof. Maria Katarzyna Borszewska-Kornacka, the chairman of the Scientific Council of the Foundation for Women’s Milk emphasised.

As reported, last year, despite the difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, 3,660 children in Poland used milk from a milk bank. Although the number of breastfeeding women registered as donors decreased – from 490 in 2019 to 380 in 2020 – the volume of donated milk in both periods was comparable and amounted to an average of 5,000 litres.

“Breast milk is also ideally suited to the nutritional needs of the newborn, contains only species-specific proteins and is the best digestible food” the Foundation’s website reads.

A breastmilk donor cannot smoke cigarettes, drink alcohol, drink large amounts of caffeinated beverages a day, take certain medications or take drugs. Women who suffer from acute or chronic diseases cannot become donors.

The Women’s Milk Bank Foundation was established to promote in the medical community and among parents the idea of ​​sharing natural, tested breast milk in accordance with WHO and UNICEF recommendations.