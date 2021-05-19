Poland reports 2,344 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 329

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,344 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 329 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 1,734 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 10,334 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 11,145 recorded the day prior, including 1,377 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,992 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 98,191 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,610,932 people have recovered.

In all, 16,372,436 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,794,334 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.