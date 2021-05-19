An important document: Ruling party leader on ‘Polish Deal’

“This is a document signed after long reflection and dialogue. Hence its importance,” Jarosław Kaczyński, the deputy Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS), the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, stated in reference to the government’s new social and economic programme, the “Polish Deal.”

The “Polish Deal” was presented on Saturday, May 15. The document was signed by the leaders of all three parties that make up the ruling coalition.

“This is an important document. Before that, there were talks, also meetings and consultations outside of Warsaw. This is a document signed after long reflection and dialogue. Hence its importance,” Mr Kaczyński pointed out.

The key to the success of many of the ideas presented in the programme will be the cooperation of the government with local authorities.

“Local governments are obvious in a democratic state. They are absolutely needed,” the deputy head of government highlighted.

He also announced that the government would strongly support the economy, as the implementation of social programmes included in the “Polish Deal” depends on its good health.

“The Polish Deal is substantive in the economic and social dimension… However, we know that no social programme will be feasible if the economy is not strong – and we want to develop the economy very strongly,” the PiS leader announced.

The deputy PM added that hence “these plans to catch up with the European Union average [in terms of per capita income and purchasing power]”. “Because it is nothing but rapid development, faster than in other countries, that can lead to it,” he stressed.

Mr Kaczyński also stressed that his working relationship with the PM Mateusz Morawiecki is "very good."







“I am satisfied that at the end of my political career I have found someone like PM Morawiecki,” he said. The leader of PiS said however, in reference to whether he will run for another term as the head of the party, that “all signals point to that”.