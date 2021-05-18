Poland lacks strong business lobby PM says

Morawiecki vowed that his government wouls support entrepreneurs.

Art Service 2/PAP

Poland has not yet developed strong business lobbies that would be equal partners to their powerful German or French peers, according to Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister.

Morawiecki made the claim during a visit to a construction chemicals company in Skawina, southern Poland.

“We need to make sure that Polish entrepreneurs have a strong voice that is heard in Brussels,” the prime minister said, complaining that it is too fragmented at the moment.

“It is in your interests to build a single, common representation that will speak with one voice about what Polish interests are,” he continued.

Morawiecki vowed that his government wouls support entrepreneurs, but also said that “it is business self-government that is of crucial importance for the entire regulatory process in the European Union.”

Responding to the company owner’s complaint that Western companies “are using cunning and veiled forms of protectionism,” Morawiecki said that the Polish government “will use at least the same rules and standards as our Western partners.”