Banks granted EUR 5.7 bn in housing loans in Q1 2021: report

In the first quarter of 2021, banks in Poland granted a total of 83,400 housing loans in the amount of PLN 25.83 bn (EUR 5.7 bn), compared to 75,900 loans in the amount of PLN 22.13 bn (EUR 4.88 bn) in the same period last year, the Credit Information Bureau (BIK) announced on Tuesday.

As reported by BIK, in the period from January to April 2021, more than half (53 pct) of the loans granted concerned amounts above PLN 350,000 (EUR 77,300), of which loans for the amount of PLN 500,000 (EUR 110,400) constituted 24.1 percent.

“The high positive dynamics of sales of housing loans, both in terms of number and value, concerned exclusively loans from two ranges, from PLN 350,000 to PLN 500,000 and above. In the remaining ranges, both in terms of numbers and value, the dynamics did not exceed 5 percent,” the BIK statement reads.

April 2021 was another month when housing loans recorded positive sales dynamics. The boom in this segment of financing has already consolidated which is reflected in the average value of the loan granted, which was 6.6 percent higher year on year.

According to BIK, the value of housing loans in April this year increased by 41.1 percent compared to April last year, and in terms of the number of loans granted, the dynamics was also positive and amounted to 32.4 percent.