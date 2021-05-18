WHO expert praises Poland’s handling of Covid epidemic

Poland responded swiftly to the threats the virus posed, organised the necessary equipment and took care of the ill and those who were at risk, Cuchi said.

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

The WHO representative to Poland has praised the country’s response to the Covid-19 epidemic, saying that it was well prepared and has not made any errors.

Dr. Paloma Cuchi made the comments during a press conference on Tuesday after visiting a hospital near Kalisz, in west-central Poland.

“The vaccination process is running very smoothly,” the WHO expert added. “I was vaccinated in Warsaw. The performance of local services was wonderful; the entire process took only 15 minutes.”

Turning to the issue of vaccine passports, the expert said the WHO would not agree to the document being used to restrict travel. “There is no need to divide people into those who are vaccinated and non-vaccinated,” she said.

Commenting on her visit to the hospital, Cuchi said that “the WHO is looking for such hospitals to share their experiences and practices in fighting Covid-19.”