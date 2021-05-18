Majority of Poles support tax changes proposed by govt

The majority of Poles support the changes proposed by the government’s new economic programme, dubbed the Polish Deal, a recent poll has found.

A UCE Research study commissioned by the money.pl portal asked respondents how they assess tax hikes for Poles with the highest earnings, that is over PLN 10,000 (EUR 2,210) per FTE (full time employee), as well as reductions for the lowest earners, as proposed by the Polish Deal.

More than half of those surveyed praised the envisaged changes, with 24.3 percent assessing them as “definitely positive” and 32.3 percent as “quite positive.”

On the other hand, 13.8 percent of respondents said the changes would be “definitely negative” and 12.3 percent assessed them as “quite negative,” with 17.3 percent having no opinion on the matter.

Support for the tax changes included in the Polish Deal grows with age, the portal noted.

Among respondents aged 18-22, 12.2 percent were “definitely in favour” of such changes and 28.6 percent were “definitely against.”

In the next age group, of 23-34 years, the support grows by leaps and bounds and 24.7 percent were “definitely in favour.” Among the oldest age group, 55-80 years, 26.8 percent of respondents were “definitely in favour” of a tax cut for the least paid and a rise for the wealthier.

On Saturday, the ruling Law and Justice party PiS presented the goals of the Polish Deal, the party’s flagship socio-economic programme. Its foundations are expenditures for healthcare amounting to 7 percent of GDP, tax reduction for 18 million Poles (including annual tax-free quota up to PLN 30,000), investments that will generate 500,000 new jobs, some mortgages without own contribution, fewer formalities for building houses up to 70 square metres, and a tax-free pension up to PLN 2,500.