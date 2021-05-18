Poland to participate in pilot vaccination certificate programme: official

Poland has declared its accession to the pilot vaccination certificate programme. From June 1, the country will be fully ready to start working on the project,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, announced on Tuesday.

He added that all documentation on vaccination certificates had been submitted from the Ministry of Health.

“This documentation was necessary for the testing consortium to bring Poland into this testing system and ultimately into the green certificate system,” he pointed out.

He also announced that the declaration of joining the project was presented by Poland on Monday.

“Now the decision is not on our side anymore,” he noted.

“The consortium must now admit us to these tests,” Mr Andrusiewicz said, adding that the two probable dates are May 21 or 25.

“We will finish these tests by June 1, and from June 1, Poland will be fully ready to start working on the vaccination certificate project,” he stressed.