Wrocław firm launches world’s first genetic Covid test from saliva sample

A Wrocław biotechnology firm has come up with the world’s first testing kit to check if you have coronavirus from a saliva sample.

Stock-listed Genomtec said that the new kit means that in addition to a greater comfort and convenience for patients, due to the lack of swabbing, saliva testing also reduces the chances of transmission of Covid-19 to medical personnel.

The kit, which uses RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification) technology and reduces the laboratory analysis time by 60 percent through special sample purification technology, delivers test results in a few minutes from the time the sample is received at a laboratory and includes all known variants of the virus.

Co-founder and President of the company, Miron Tokarski said: “Our new genetic tests from saliva will be able to increase the laboratories’ diagnostic throughput by several times, while providing comfort to the patient and medical staff.

“Our innovative Direct tests will become an effective tool in the fight against pandemic and controlling its population transmission.”

He added that the costs of testing are also reduced.