Italian journalist writes letter to perpetrator of attack on Polish Pope in 1981

Gian Franco Svidercoschi, the Italian Vaticanist and author of books, in an open letter to Turk Mehmet Ali Agca, the perpetrator of the attack on Polish Pope John Paul II of May 13, 1981, asked him six questions regarding the assassination attempt and its potential connection with Soviet services.

The letter of the 84-year-old former deputy editor-in-chief of the Vatican daily “L’Osservatore Romano” was published by the Italian religious website “Il Sismografo” a few days after the 40th anniversary of the attack.

Mr Svidercoschi asked the 63-year-old bomber who is at large after serving prison sentences in Italy and Turkey six questions. As he stated, by answering these questions, Agca would have performed the act of repentance that Saint John Paul II had been waiting for until the end of his life.

An Italian journalist asked Agca if anyone helped him escape from a maximum security prison in Turkey in 1979, and whether the Soviet secret services were behind the escape.

The second question concerns Agca’s declaration that, in connection with John Paul II’s visit to Turkey in 1979, he publicly threatened to kill him. The author of the letter asked if it was correct to suppose that the threat was to persuade the Pope not to “deal with Poland and other countries subordinated to the Soviet Union so openly.”

Mr Svidercoschi also referred to the so-called ‘Bulgarian connection’ of the assassination attempt, and asked Agca whether he had previously been under protection in the country.

Mr Svidercoschi also asked the perpetrator “who contacted you? Did they pay you? Did the secret service organise the trip or did you do everything yourself?”

The journalist also wants to find out whether Agca went alone to St. Peter’s Square on May 13, 1981, whether he was convinced that he had killed the Pope, and whether he felt real repentance for what he did.

Mr Svidercoschi’s letter was published shortly after Agca, on the 40th anniversary of the assassination attempt, told the Italian agency Ansa that “Not everything had been clarified about the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II. However, the Mitrokhin committee in the Italian parliament discovered some truth.”

The committee mentioned by him, which investigated the activities of the services of the Soviet bloc in Italy, clearly indicated in its final report that the USSR was behind the attack.

101th birth anniversary of Polish Pope

Tuesday marks the 101th birth anniversary of Karol Wojtyła, who took the name John Paul II and became the first non-Italian Pope in 455 years.

John Paul II’s active stance and courage was evidenced on his first pilgrimage to Poland on June 2-10, 1979, when the country was still under communist rule.

This trip went down in history under the motto „Gaude Mater Polonia” (“Rejoice, oh Mother Poland”) and it is also at that time that the Pope uttered the prophetic phrase “May your spirit descend and renew the face of the earth. The face of this land!”

It is believed that had it not been for this papal visit, the Solidarity Movement that contributed to the transformation from communist to independent rule in Poland and the tearing down of the Berlin Wall would have never happened.