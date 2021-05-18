Poland reports 1,734 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, death toll at 245

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 1,734 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 245 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 1,109 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 11,145 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 11,604 recorded the day prior, including 1,418 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,105 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 101,013 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,609,216 people have recovered.

In all, 16,043,547 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,642,010 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.