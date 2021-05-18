COVID-19: 1,734 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 1,734 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,856,924 including 175,788 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 177,812 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 245 new fatalities, of which 73 were due to COVID-19 alone and 172 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 71,920.

According to the ministry, 101,013 people are quarantined and 2,609,216 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 175,788 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical problems, the Ministry of Health did not publish vaccination data against COVID-19 for Tuesday. As of Monday, a total of 15,879,467 people have been vaccinated, including 11,556,822 with the first dose and 4,577,701 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,418 out of 3,105 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 164,304,101 coronavirus cases, 3,405,658 deaths and 143,061,856 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,747,439, India has the second most with 25,228,996 cases and Brazil third with 15,661,106.