Vistula Spit canal construction attracts tourists

The construction of the Vistula Spit canal in northern Poland raises interest among tourists. A viewing point and a dedicated parking space have been created to allow them to observe the site.

Magdalena Kierzkowska, the spokeswoman for the investor, the Gdynia Maritime Office, assessed that the interest in the construction of a new waterway between the Bay of Gdańsk and the Vistula Lagoon has been high from the very beginning.

“Already last year, a dedicated parking space and a marked path were created. The path leads to a point from which one can observe what is happening on the construction site from a safe distance,” she explained, adding that the spot is quite popular especially during nice weather.

Amber rush

Last weekend, local media reported that the beach in Kąty Rybackie was swarmed by amber hunters. They entered the construction site without permit to search through dredging material for amber. The police had to intervene to remove the trespassers

The total length of the new waterway from the Bay of Gdańsk through the Vistula Lagoon to Elbląg will be almost 23 km.