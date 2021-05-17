Poland to connect to EC’s ‘Covid passport’ system says minister

Adam Niedzielski said that a relevant Commission regulation would have to appear before final decisions on the 'Covid passports' were made in Poland.

Poland plans to link up to the EC’s ‘Covid passport’ system, on May 20, the country’s health minister announced on Monday.

The system aims to make travel easier and safer, and to give the economies of tourism-dependent nations a shot in the arm.

The passports should allow EU citizens to travel in the block without hindrance by providing proof of vaccination or of a negative test.

Adam Niedzielski, referring to the testing of ‘Covid passports’ in Poland, told Radio Zet: “We had a declaration from the European Commission that we would start up on May 25, but we are speeding things up and expect to connect to the system proposed by the European Commission on May 20, that is, in a few days.”

“I hope that after these initial tests, after May 20, we’ll have a better view of the situation,” he added.

