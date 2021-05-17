Skytrucks from Poland offered to US special forces

The M28 Skytruck turboprop, produced in Poland, was among the aircraft offered to US special forces. The information was officially confirmed by the Lockheed Martin corporation, which is the owner of Polish Aviation Works in Mielec, southern Poland (PZL Mielec) that produces the M28 Skytruck.

The Skytruck is a version of the Soviet An-28 aircraft modified and modernised by PZL Mielec. US Special Forces had already purchased around a dozen aircraft of this type. The Skytrucks were also sold to Nepal, Venezuela and Vietnam.

“PZL Mielec, owned by Lockheed Martin, has established cooperation with the American company Sierra Nevada Corporation, thanks to which it can offer a specially modified version of the M28 turboprop aircraft, meeting the requirements of the American Special Operations Command in the Armed Overwatch programme,” John Neilson, Lockheed Martin communications director in Europe, said.

According to him, the specially modified variant of the aircraft, called MC-145B is “versatile, capable of carrying out various types of missions, efficient due to the possibility of arming and performing reconnaissance missions and durable.”







“The Skytruck was selected as one of five aircraft in the final demonstration phase of this programme,” Mr Neilsen added.

The Armed Overwatch programme chose five machines to potentially replace the U-28A Draco aircraft, one of which is the M28 Skytruck. The final presentation of the MC-145B to the US special forces will take place in June and July this year.