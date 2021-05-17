J&J cuts number of vaccine doses to Poland

Michał Dworczyk, who is the government plenipotentiary for the national vaccination programme, apologised for the difficulties experienced by those who had registered to be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Monday that Johnson & Johnson has reduced its delivery of vaccines to Poland by 450,000 doses, as a consequence, some people will have their vaccination postponed or will be given the option of a different vaccine.

Michał Dworczyk, who is also the government plenipotentiary for the national vaccination programme, apologised for the difficulties experienced by those who had registered to be inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Over the last dozen or so days, Johnson & Johnson has reduced the supply of vaccines to Poland by 450,000 doses. As a consequence, some people will have their vaccination postponed, or will be offered a different vaccine,” Dworczyk said.

“Unfortunately, despite the passing of time for suppliers, vaccine producers still have problems with meeting deadlines and volumes of deliveries,” the head of the Prime Minister’s Office added.

The J&J vaccine is currently the only single dose option, all the other vaccines require a second jab. From next Monday, for all those needing the second dose, the interval between shots will be shortened to 5 weeks. Previously, the time between jabs for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was 42 days, and 84 days for AstraZeneca.