500 plus programme applications only to be submitted electronically: Official

“We strive to ensure that in the next edition of the Family 500 plus programme, applications were submitted only electronically,” Marlena Maląg the Family and Social Policy Minister said.

The Minister participated in the “Pro-family solutions in the times of universal digitisation” international conference, organised by Projekt PL Foundation. During her speech, the head of the ministry pointed out that currently over 80 percent of applications for the 500 plus programme are submitted electronically.

The analysis of the National Council of RIO shows that in the four-year period of the 500 plus programme, the total incomes of local governments increased by 30.3 pct, which comes to a PLN 64.8 bn (EUR 14.2 bn) increase. Without the share of subsidies for child benefit, the income in this period would increase by 26.2 pct which gives PLN 51.3 bn (EUR 11.3 bn) increase.

Also in the case of the “Good start” (“Dobry Start” in Polish) programme, which is a one time payment of PLN 300 for every child starting a school year, work is underway to ensure the applications for the programme be submitted only via electronic applications, while enabling the parents to do so.

The amendment which was supposed to tackle this problem was passed by Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, but the Senate (the upper house) rejected it last week. Opposition senators were critical of the solution stipulating that the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) should be responsible for the implementation of the programme. They argued that local governments coped very well with this task.

The government estimates that thanks to this solution, in the years 2021-2031 the costs of operating the “Dobry Start” programme will be lower by nearly PLN 488 mln (EUR 107 mln).