April core inflation rate at 3.9 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 3.9 percent year on year in April 2021, unchanged from March, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Monday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 4.0 percent year on year in April, up from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 2.8 percent year on year in April, against 2.6 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 3.3 percent year on year in April, up from 2.9 percent in comparison with March.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 4.3 percent year on year in April 2021 and by 0.8 percent month on month.