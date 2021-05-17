Ministry reports 500,000 teenagers with online vaccination referrals

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Half a million Polish teenagers aged 16-17 have been issued online referrals for Covid inoculation, 25,000 have already registered for the jab, the Polish health ministry said on Monday.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the referrals were sent out over Monday night. He added that e-application forms for teenage vaccination candidates were still available on the government website.

Andrusiewicz said minor vaccination applicants will need their parents’ consent.

He also announced that a vaccination plan for 12-15-year-olds will probably launch in the near future.