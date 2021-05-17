Foreign diplomats in Poland support actions promoting LGBTI problems

Jakub Kamiński/PAP

A group of diplomats and representatives of international organisations accredited to Poland have voiced their recognition for actions raising public awareness of problems affecting the LGBTI community.

A letter, signed by 48 diplomats and organisations, coordinated by the Embassy of Denmark, was published on Monday.

“On the occasion of the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, we want to express our support for efforts aimed at raising public awareness of the problems affecting the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community and other minorities in Poland,” reads the letter.

According to its signatories, “to enable this, and in particular to defend communities in need of protection against verbal and physical attacks and hate speech, we must work together for non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance.”

The diplomats also expressed their appreciation for efforts made in many Polish cities “for the LGBTI community in Poland and worldwide,” as well as the work of all people, whose goal is to ensure respect for the rights of LGBTI people and other people facing similar challenges, and to prevent discrimination, in particular those motivated by sexual orientation or gender identity.”