Most Polish exports in Q1 to developed markets

Rafał Guz/PAP

Over 86 percent of Poland’s exports in the first quarter of 2021 went to the developed markets, which also accounted for 63.6 percent of imports to Poland, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) informed on Monday.

Poland’s total exports in Q1 came to PLN 298.8 billion (EUR 66 billion, a 14.6 percent rise y/y), imports to PLN 287.9 billion (EUR 63.6 billion, 12.3 percent up y/y), GUS said.

Most of Poland’s foreign sales were to developed markets (86.4 percent), of this 75.1 percent to the EU. The corresponding figures for imports were 63.6 percent and 55.3 percent.

Poland’s smallest turnover was with other Central-Eastern European countries, exports and imports to those markets accounted for only 5.4 and 6.8 percent of the total amount.

Poland’s main trade partner in Q1 was Germany, with sales to the German market accounting for 28.9 percent of total exports. Imports from Germany were down 0.1 percent and accounted for 21.7 percent of total imports, GUS wrote.