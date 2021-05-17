Football: Paulo Sousa announces preliminary squad for EURO 2020

The coach of the Polish national team Paulo Sousa announced his squad for the last training camp in Opalenica before the EURO 2020 tournament.

There are 27 players in the group that will start the camp on May 24. The official, 26-man squad for the EURO tournament will be announced on June 1, but as it stands, the team of 26 players has already been selected – Paulo Sousa confirmed that the fourth choice goalkeeper, Radosław Majecki, was called up for training purposes and should there be no injuries, he will miss the tournament.

From the 27 called up players, four played in the recently concluded season of Polish Ekstraklasa: Kamil Piątkowski, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Jakub Świerczok and Kacper Kozłowski.

Coach Sousa also announced the stand-by list, in case of injuries, on which he put, among others, Kamil Grosicki – until now a vital part of the national team, who has hardly played this season for his club.

Over the last few days injuries eliminated players who, under normal circumstances, would be called up for the EURO 2020 squad: the left back Arkadiusz Reca and striker Krzysztof Piątek. Others, like Jacek Góralski and Krystian Bielik, are still recovering from severe injuries and did not make it on time.

Poland’s preliminary squad for EURO 2020:

Goalkeepers: Łukasz Fabiański (West Ham United, England), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna, Italy), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus, Italy), Radosław Majecki (Monaco, France).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton, England), Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria, Italy), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona, Italy), Kamil Glik (Benevento, Italy), Michał Helik (Barnsley, England), Tomasz Kędziora (Dinamo Kiev, Ukraine), Kamil Piątkowski (Raków Częstochowa, Poland), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Lech Poznań, Poland), Maciej Rybus (Lok. Moscow, Russia).

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (Chicago Fire, USA), Kamil Jóźwiak (Derby County, England), Mateusz Klich (Leeds, England), Kacper Kozłowski (Pogoń Szczecin, Poland), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lok. Moscow, Russia), Karol Linetty (Torino, Italy), Jakub Moder (Brighton, England), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich, England), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli, Italy).

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Germany), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille, France), Karol Świderski (PAOK, Greece), Jakub Świerczok (Piast Gliwice, Poland).

Reserve list: Rafał Augustyniak (FC Ural, Russia), Kamil Grosicki (West Bromwich Albion, England), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg, Germany), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow, Russia).