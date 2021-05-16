Air traffic in Poland up 327 pct y/y in April – agency

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Air travel within Polish airspace is picking up, show the results of a new study by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

The number of air operations (take-offs and landings) at all Polish airports reached 9,874 in April 2021, up by 327 percent, against 2,312 in April 2020, the agency wrote in a report published on Sunday.

This result is however down by 72 percent compared to the 35,143 air operations recorded in April 2019 as Polish airports have been hit by Covid-19-related flight restrictions since March 15, 2020.

Poland’s largest airport, in Warsaw, recorded a 427-percent year-on-year increase in air traffic in April 2021, but a 70-percent decrease compared to 2019.

The agency wrote that a similar situation can be observed across the whole of Europe over the last two years.

London Heathrow suffered a 73-percent drop in air operations, Amsterdam – a 68-percent fall, Munich – a 83-percent decrease, Barcelona – a 74-percent drop, Vienna – a 73-percent decline, Paris CDG – a 72-percent fall and Milan Malpensa recorded a 67-percent decrease in April against two years earlier.

PLL LOT, Poland’s national air carrier, saw its operations fall by 72 percent in April 2021 against the same month in 2019.