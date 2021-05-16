You are here
Home > News > Air traffic in Poland up 327 pct y/y in April – agency

Air traffic in Poland up 327 pct y/y in April – agency

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Air travel within Polish airspace is picking up, show the results of a new study by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

The number of air operations (take-offs and landings) at all Polish airports reached 9,874 in April 2021, up by 327 percent, against 2,312 in April 2020, the agency wrote in a report published on Sunday.

This result is however down by 72 percent compared to the 35,143 air operations recorded in April 2019 as Polish airports have been hit by Covid-19-related flight restrictions since March 15, 2020.

Poland’s largest airport, in Warsaw, recorded a 427-percent year-on-year increase in air traffic in April 2021, but a 70-percent decrease compared to 2019.

The agency wrote that a similar situation can be observed across the whole of Europe over the last two years.

London Heathrow suffered a 73-percent drop in air operations, Amsterdam – a 68-percent fall, Munich – a 83-percent decrease, Barcelona – a 74-percent drop, Vienna – a 73-percent decline, Paris CDG – a 72-percent fall and Milan Malpensa recorded a 67-percent decrease in April against two years earlier.

PLL LOT, Poland’s national air carrier, saw its operations fall by 72 percent in April 2021 against the same month in 2019.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top