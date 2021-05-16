Iga Świątek takes WTA 1000 crown in Rome with a blistering 6-0, 6-0 win

ETTORE FERRARI/PAP/EPA

Iga Świątek has won the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome to advance to number 10 in the global ranking.

The 19-year-old who was seeded 15th, beat ninth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0, to win the third title of her career.

Last year, Świątek beat Pliskova, nine years her senior, in a three-set match in a show tournament.

She triumphed in last year’s French Open Grand Slam contest and less than three months ago won the WTA championship in Adelaide, Australia.

In April 2019, she lost in the final of that tournament in Lugano, Switzerland.

Świątek’s win in Rome on Sunday advances her five places to world number 10 for the first time in her career.

The win will also bring her a prize of EUR 178,600.