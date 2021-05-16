Historic 1951 steam locomotive back on track

The Ełk Narrow-Gauge Railway in northeast Poland has resumed offering rides on a train pulled by the recently renovated historic steam-powered locomotive.

The locomotive is a model PX48 produced in 1951 in Chrzanów (southern Poland). The narrow-gauge railway on which the locomotive runs was built at the beginning of the 20th century. It was taken over by the city of Ełk from Polish National Railways (PKP) 19 years ago to offer rides to tourists visiting the region.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Ełk Narrow-Gauge Railway reopening was delayed. “It is the only active railway of this type in Warmia and Mazury (northeast Poland). The lokomotive takes you to Sypitki station, where you can take advantage of various attractions,” Rafał Żytyniec, director of the Historical Museum in Ełk said.

This is one of the few operational narrow-gauge trains in Poland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 6,000 people took the train last year. Prior to the pandemic about 20,000 tourists enjoyed rides each season.