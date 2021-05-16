Poland reports 2,167 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 55

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 2,167 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 2,896 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 11,710 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 12,421 recorded the day prior, including 1,589 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,341 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 107,596 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,600,974 people have recovered.

In all, 15,776,030 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,535,597 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.