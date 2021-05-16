Tennis: Świątek dominates Pliskova to win tournament in Rome

Iga Świątek (WTA ranked 5th) dominated Karolina Pliskova (WTA ranked 9th) from the Czech Republic 6:0, 6:0 in the final of the WTA 1000 tennis tournament on clay courts in Rome, winning her third title of her professional career.

The Raszyn-born player needed only 46 minutes to see off her experienced rival, who was powerless against the Pole. The outstanding victory saw Świątek move up to 10th in the world ranking.

Iga Świątek lost only one set on her way to her first-ever title in the WTA 1000 rank tournament.

Aside from Sunday’s triumph in Rome, Iga Świątek has the Grand Slam French Open title and the Adelaide WTA tournament under her belt.

On Thursday, in the last 16, the 19-year-old Pole had to defend two match points in a duel with Czech Barbara Krejcikova, but ultimately saw her off.

On Saturday in the quarter-final that was postponed from Friday due to heavy rain, she defeated the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (WTA ranked 5th) and she later gave no chance to another teenager, the American Cori Gauff in the semi-final.