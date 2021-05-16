EU to convene ministerial meeting on Middle East developments

An extraordinary meeting between EU foreign ministers on the developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip will take place on Tuesday, the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell announced.

“Due to the ongoing escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, I am calling an extraordinary video conference on Tuesday,” Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

He added that the foreign ministers of EU countries were to coordinate actions and discuss how the EU can contribute to putting an end to the current wave of violence.

For almost a week, there has been an exchange of fire between Israel and Hamas, the bloodiest since the last escalation of the conflict in 2014.

The conflict in Gaza surged during Ramadan, when clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Since Monday, rocket attacks against Israel have been launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. In turn, Israel has bombed targets in this Palestinian inhabited enclave.