Football: Robert Lewandowski makes history in Freiburg

During a match between Bayern Munchin and FC Freiburg Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Müller’s striking record. The Pole has now scored 40 goals in the current Bundesliga season and has a lot of time to become an independent record holder.

All eyes were on Robert Lewandowski today, who was about to break a 49-year record established by Gerd Müller, who scored 40 goals in the Bundesliga season of 1971-1972. To catch up with the legendary German Mr Lewandowski needed only one goal. In the 17 matches against Freiburg, the Pole scored 14 goals. So it seemed like only a formality to score one more.

Robert Lewandowski had his first chance to score the 40th goal in the 20th minute. After confusion in front of Freiburg’s penalty area, the ball fell to his feet, but the Pole missed. A moment later, Lewandowski passed the ball to Leroy Sané, but Mark Flekken was at the post and rebounded the winger’s shot.

In the 25th minute of the game, the referee gave a penalty for a foul on Thomas Mueller. Of course, Robert Lewandowski was chosen to take the penalty kick, and he scored, matching Gerd Müller’s achievement from the 1971/72 season.

Bayern did not enjoy the lead for too long. Alexander Nübel defeated Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Gulde after a corner in the 29th minute. The score was 1:1 until the break. After the break, Bayern started an aggressive offensive which resulted in a goal in the 53rd minute scored by Leroy Sané.

FC Freiburg equalled the score in the last 10 minutes of the game with an amazing goal performed by Christian Günter who ran half the field and defeated Alexander Nübel with a very strong strike.