Covid rocks world of arts and culture

Art galleries and museums have now reopened to the public in line with Covid lockdown easing, but the pandemic may have permanently changed the way we engage with art.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Natalia Sielewicz, a curator at the MSN, Warsaw’s Museum of Modern Art, about the way museums and galleries have had to find new ways of presenting arts and culture.

Are we set to start interacting with cultural instutions in a new way now that the pandemic has introduced new ways of engagement?

In this week’s review:

• European Commission raises Poland’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4%

• Negotiations start to buy Marie Skłodowska-Curie’s French retreat

• Warsaw to run shelter for LGBT+ people

