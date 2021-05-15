Leaders of ruling coalition sign joint programme declaration

The leaders of the ruling United Right coalition signed a new programme and cooperation declaration, the basis of which is the New Deal, presented on Saturday.

“I am very happy, thank you very much to our coalition partners. I believe that this will be a really broad programme of the United Right,” stressed Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński.

The document was signed by the head of the Law and Justice party Jarosław Kaczyński, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Speaker of the Sejm Elżbieta Witek, and the leaders of Solidarity Poland and Agreement, Zbigniew Ziobro and Jarosław Gowin respectively.