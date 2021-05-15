Most Poles prefer Pfizer vaccine

Adam Warżawa/PAP

If Poles were allowed to choose their Covid-19 vaccine, 41.7 percent would opt for the Pfizer vaccine, while only 4.8 percent would select the AstraZeneca preparation, a survey by the SW Research pollster has shown.

Twenty-five percent of the respondents said they were not planning to inoculate themselves against the coronavirus.

Nine percent preferred the Moderna vaccine and 8.7 percent the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 11 percent said they didn’t mind which vaccine they received.

The Pfizer vaccine was more frequently chosen by women (46 percent) than men (36 percent), and predominantly by persons over the age of 50.

The Moderna vaccine was most frequently indicated by high-bracker earners (15 percent). Most low-bracket earners chose the AstraZeneca vaccine (9 percent).

SW Research ran the survey on May 11-12 on a random sample of 800 internet users above the age of 18.