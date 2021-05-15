Poland reports 2,896 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 298

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,896 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 298 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 3,288 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 12,421 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 12,984 recorded the day prior, including 1,627 patients on ventilators, against the total of 3,495 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 115,750 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,595,635 people have recovered.

In all, 15,509,013 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 4,415,044 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.