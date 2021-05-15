New Deal to raise health spending, hike tax-free quota

A New Deal plan for Poland in the post-pandemic period foresees more health spending and a bigger tax-free quota, Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) said at the plan’s presentation on Saturday.

“On the one hand, we are eliminating the harmful, unfair and degressive tax system, and on the other hand, we are increasing the annual tax-free quota to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,590). 65 pct of pensions, as well as the lowest wage will be tax-free,” Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński announced at the party’s convention.

“Poles are rightly convinced that they deserve the same standard of living as in the west,” emphasised Mr Kaczyński, adding that “we will also strive to abolish junk contracts… We strive to create one mechanism, one model of employment contract in a short time.”

He also announced that it would be possible to build on an owned land a house up to 70 m2 without the need to obtain a building permit – only an application.

The New Deal project, a large part of which contains health reforms, also foresees a rise in health outlays to 7 percent of GDP, with a 6-percent level to be achieved in 2023.

Also introduced will be legislation to regulate the quality of medical treatment, a special fund to cover the modernisation of hospitals and a compensation fund for victims of medical errors.

In its environmental section, the plan foresees anti-air pollution and emission reduction projects, the creation of more green areas in cities, and the foundation of new national parks.

The energy segment focuses on nuclear energy, photovoltaics, anti-drought measures and the reduction of oil and gas imports.

The New Deal plan also introduces new financial instruments for parents, most notably a PLN 12,000 (EUR 2,700) second-child benefit, payable in monthly rates over 12 or 24 months.

Also foreseen are new solutions for farmers, including raised fuel subsidies, relaxed retail-sale laws, a special act regulating the status of family-run farms and reductions in “red tape.” All state-owned farmland is to be included into an electronic register.

The plan also foresees more aid for housing, including increased financing for housing projects and changes in cooperative housing regulations.

In its economic part, the New Deal introduces a PLN 650 billion (EUR 143.5 billion) investment fund to extend over 5-7 years, and several new benefits for smaller business operators, including tax relief on automation and robotisation projects launched by medium-sized companies.