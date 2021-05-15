COVID-19: 2,896 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 2,896 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,851,911 including 184,667 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 188,426 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 298 new fatalities, of which 100 were due to COVID-19 alone and 198 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 71,609.

According to the ministry, 115,750 people are quarantined and 2,595,635 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 184,667 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 15,509,013 people have been vaccinated so far, including 11,329,356 with the first dose and 4,415,044 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,627 out of 3,495 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 162,583,023 coronavirus cases, 3,372,845 deaths and 140,483,300 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,668,931, India has the second most with 24,372,907 cases and Brazil third with 15,521,313.