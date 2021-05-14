Poland left out of list of countries ‘hostile to Russia’

Ultimately Poland was not put on a list of “hostile countries” by Russia, whose government decided that only two countries: the Czech Republic and the US would be placed there.

The list published by Russia-1 TV channel initially included Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the UK, the US and Ukraine.

On April 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Russia’s response to “hostile actions taken by other countries,” which restricts the possibility of employing Russian citizens by embassies and consulates of “hostile” states. The Russian president ordered the government to define the list of such countries.

The document was approved on Friday. Ultimately, only the Czech Republic and the US were put on the list.

In accordance with President Putin’s decree, “measures will be taken against states taking hostile action against the Russian Federation, its citizens and Russian legal persons.”

According to this document, the Czech Republic may employ a maximum of 19 workers of Russian citizenship in its diplomatic mission in Russia, and the US – none.