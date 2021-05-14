COVID-19: Digital Green Certificate likely to be launched in June: dep min

It is possible that the system related to the so-called Digital Green Certificate that allows traveling in EU countries will be ready in mid-June and launched after June 21, Andrzej Gut-Mostowy, the deputy Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Technology said on Friday.

He stressed that this is an important solution not only for Poles who would like to go abroad, but also for a large part of the Polish tourism industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the deputy minister, the launch of the Digital Green Certificate system is “a matter of survival for those regions where income generated by foreign tourism is of great importance.”

The Friday meeting of the EU ministers responsible for tourism was devoted to discussions on the strategy for the development of tourism for 2030-2050 in the social, economic and environmental fields.

Minister Gut-Mostowy stressed the importance of continuing and quickly processing the green certificate project. He added that technical procedures are already being tested in several countries.

The Digital Green Certificate will show whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19. It will be available, free of charge, in digital or paper format, and include a QR code to ensure security and authenticity of the certificate.