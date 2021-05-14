Covid immunity expected at 70-80 percent by summer, minister says

Niedzielski pointed out that immunity figures in Poland were rising not only because of a nationwide inoculation programme, but also due to the fact that a certain percentage of the population had already had the disease.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Between 70 and 80 percent of Poles should be immune to the Covid disease by summer, the Polish health minister said on Friday.

“I assume that 70-80 percent of the population in Poland will become immune to Covid over the vacation period. Or in September, but this would, in a sense, be a black scenario,” Adam Niedzielski told the TVP Info channel.

He added that 2.8 million Poles were officially known to have survived Covid, but said the figure was probably much higher as not all who were sick reported it to the authorities.

According to latest government figures, 4,241,956 Poles have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.