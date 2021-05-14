Football: Dortmund bids emotional farewell to Piszczek after winning German Cup

Łukasz Piszczek played the entire game of the German Cup final, as his team, Borussia Dortmund, defeated RB Leipzig 4:1. The Polish defender, who is leaving the club after the season to retire from professional football, has concluded his glittering career in the best possible way, by winning another major trophy with the German side.

Throughout the 2020/2021 campaign, the 35-year-old Pole has not been a first-choice player, mostly watching his teammates from the bench. Nevertheless, just like in the semifinal against Kiel, Piszczek was in the starting line-up for the final. There, after two braces by Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, Borussia confidently defeated RB Leipzig 4:1, winning their fifth triumph in the history of the German Cup. Piszczek spent the whole game on the pitch.

After the referee’s final whistle, the whole team ran to the touched Polish player and gave him an emotional good-bye celebration. The moment when Piszczek, in tears, was thrown up in the air by his teammates, quickly spread around the world.

“I will remember these moments for the rest of my life. I am stunned that we won this trophy. I hope that someday we will once again be able to ‘together’ celebrate winning the cup,” he said in the post-match interview.

Łukasz Piszczek came to Borussia Dortmund in 2010 from Hertha BSC Berlin. The Pole quickly became one of the best right-backs in the world, which coincided with Borussia becoming the leading European club. Over eleven years, he has won the Bundesliga twice, as well as three German Cups and Super Cups. In 2013, he started in the Champions League final. At the same time, two other Poles, Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Błaszczykowski were also the stars of the team from Dortmund.

All in all, Piszczek has played 263 official matches for BVB, scoring 16 goals. As there are two more gameweeks of the Bundesliga, he may start two more times for the German side.

Although Piszczek has already resolved to retire from the top tier football, it does not mean he will retire for good. The Pole intends to return to the home club, LKS Goczałkowice-Zdrój, playing in the Polish fourth division. His father was a coach there, now he is the vice president. Furthermore, Goczałkowice-Zdrój is the place where the BVB Academy, which works in cooperation with Borussia, was opened by Piszczek in 2019.