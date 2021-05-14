Poland’s C/A surplus at EUR 938 million after March – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s current account surplus hit EUR 938 million after March 2021, against a surplus of EUR 1.59 billion recorded after February, according to National Bank of Poland figures released on Friday.

Poland recorded a EUR 589-million surplus in the trade of goods, and a EUR 1.94-billion surplus in services.

But it recorded a EUR 1.44-billion deficit in primary income and a 148 million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in March 2021 grew by 27.7 percent year on year and imports rose by 24.6 percent from March 2020.