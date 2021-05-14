COVID-19 immunity expected at 70-80 pct by summer: Health Min

“I assume that 70-80 percent of the population in Poland will become immune to COVID-19 over the vacation period. Or in September, but this would, in a sense, be a black scenario,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said.

Final Stretch: athletes encourage to vaccinate against COVID-19

At a press conference promoting the National Vaccination Programme, Polish athletes Otylia Jędrzejczak (former swimming champion and Olympic…

see more

The Minister pointed out that immunity figures in Poland were rising not only because of a nationwide inoculation programme, but also due to the fact that a certain percentage of the population had already had the disease.

In Poland, 15,144,771 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have already been administered. 4,241,956 people are fully vaccinated, according to the government’s gov.pl website there were 418,381 vaccinations per day.

When asked if Poland would reach herd immunity by Septebre the Health Minister said that “From my point of view, this is the latest date”. He added that “70-80 pct of people will be immunised during the summer holidays, because immunity, please remember, can be obtained in two ways: one is, of course, vaccination, and the other is overcoming the COVID-19 desease.”

Mr Niedzielski also announced that seroprevalence studies, which measure the percentage of the population with antibodies to COVID-19, are being conducted at the same time. “According to our estimates, these antibodies are already present in approximately 55-60 pct of the population,” the health minister said.







He added that to achieve herd immunity 10-15 pct of people still need to be vaccinated. “This is 3 to 5 mln people,” the Minister said. In his opinion, looking at the dynamics of vaccination this amount of people could be vaccinated within 2 months.

The Health Minister emphasised that 2.8 mln Poles were officially known to have survived COVID-19, but said that the figure was probably much higher as not all who were sick reported it to the authorities.

According to latest government figures announced on Friday, 4,241,956 Poles have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.