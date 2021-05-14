Gotcha! Spy agency nabs two for Kremlin disinformation campaign against Poland

More than 20 sites in Poland were searched during the investigation, and numerous SIM box devices, SIM cards and data carriers were also seized.

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained two men who tried to set up the infrastructure for a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Poland.

According to ABW spokesman Stanisław Żaryn and the National Public Prosecutor’s Office, the two were suspected of disrupting the transmission systems of GSM mobile network operators.

They created the infrastructure for the data anonymization of information and communication technology users.

Internal Security Agency spokesman Stanisław Żaryn said: “The actions of the Russians are aimed at using information tools to attack Poland and carry out activities against the interests of the Republic of Poland.”Mateusz Marek/PAP

Żaryn said: “The actions of the Internal Security Agency have led to the identification of devices used in, among other operations, disinformation activities carried out by foreign services.

“Identifying the ICT infrastructure and detaining the people who managed it is an important success of the Internal Security Agency (ABW).

“This activity should be seen in a broader context. Poland is one of the main goals of Russia’s information warfare.