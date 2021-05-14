Kraków’s central station renamed Józef Piłsudski

The patronage ceremony was held on the eve of the 86th anniversary of Piłsudzki’s death with the distinction making Kraków the third Polish station to be named after a patron.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Kraków’s central station (Kraków Główny) has been renamed after one of the founders of Polish independence, Marshal Józef Piłsudski.

During an official ceremony on 11th May, a mural of Piłsudski was unveiled in the main ticket hall above the ticket desks.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

President of Polish State Railways, Krzysztof Mamiński said: “This is an important ceremony for Polish State Railways, for Kraków and for Poland.

“Today we want to celebrate the memory of the architect of independence – marshal Józef Piłsudski.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

“The marshal is placed in a dignified position as patron of Kraków Central Station in the city where his remains were laid to rest.”

“The tradition of naming railway stations after great Poles was begun in 2019 when Warsaw Central was named after Polish composer Stanisław Moniuszko, followed by Warsaw East Station, which was named after Roman Dmowski in November 2020.

Expressing himself in a letter to mark the occasion, Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk said: “Józef Piłsudski considered the railway an important element of the newly reborn Polish state…I’m very happy that one of the most modern and largest communication hubs in Poland will bear his name.”

The new Kraków Central Station was opened for public use in February 2014 and is located entirely underground, directly underneath the platforms with a total area of 12.6 thousand square metres.

According to Polish State Railways, it is one of the largest and most modern stations in Poland and also the only station to be located completely below ground.

It is equipped with 28 ticket desks, 50 commercial units: shops, restaurants and cafes and counts 25 entry points to the platforms as well as being fully accessible for the disabled.

The station is also fully integrated with transport stops of the underground tram and bus station and also possesses a fast, direct connection with Kraków airport.

The cost of the investment was 134 million PLN, part financed by funds from the EU’s Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme.