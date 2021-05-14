Ruling party to present ‘Polish New Deal’ at Saturday convention

The flagship project of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the so-called “Polish New Deal” programme will be presented at a PiS convention on Saturday by its chairman Jarosław Kaczyński and the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The convention, originally scheduled to take place on March 20, was postponed due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, PiS spokeswoman Anita Czerwinska confirmed unofficial information about the date of the programme presentation.

The project will cover areas such as healthcare, the environment and schooling. The programme also promises to put “family and home at the centre of life.”

“If I were to describe in one sentence what the ‘Polish New Deal’ is, I would say that it is a great investment programme, a great programme of investment in Polish health, in the Polish family, in demography, in rebuilding Polish infrastructure and economic potential where it has been weakened by COVID-19, and expansion wherever this infrastructure needs expansion,” PM Morawiecki commented on the project.

He stressed that investment in people and social factors, which he described as “a key,” will become “a very fundamental” factor in the Polish New Deal.